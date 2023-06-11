KGH Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,404,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,686. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.