KGH Ltd Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KGH Ltd cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,037 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,116. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

