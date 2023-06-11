KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $18.15 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,806.53 or 1.00063572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,940,429 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,940,479.3796979. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00959056 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars.

