Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.72% of TPI Composites worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $4,576,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $3,475,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $3,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

TPIC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 351,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

