Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 2,397,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,178. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

