Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Embecta accounts for 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Embecta worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Embecta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Embecta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $25.50. 454,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,873. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

