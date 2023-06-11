Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 314 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.13. 590,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.40.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PH. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

