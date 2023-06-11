Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 42,376 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 440.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KRBN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 312,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

