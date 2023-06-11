Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,600. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Task Group Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

