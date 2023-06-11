Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,336 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

