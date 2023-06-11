Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Regal Rexnord worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.32. 335,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

