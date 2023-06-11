Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 464,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $684.40. 465,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $664.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.