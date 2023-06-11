Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.