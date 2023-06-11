Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 815,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,114. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

