Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.54. 4,141,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

