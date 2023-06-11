Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,279 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.59% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KCCA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,592,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,704,000 after purchasing an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 14,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

