Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $38.49 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.49 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00092111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

