Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
