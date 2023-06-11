Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

