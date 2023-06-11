Lam Research Co. (LRCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $24.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $606.59 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.16 and a 200 day moving average of $500.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

