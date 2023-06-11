Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Boosted by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lamar Advertising worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $92.94. 232,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

