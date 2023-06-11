Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVS. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

