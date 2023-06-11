Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 906 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

