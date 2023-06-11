Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $838.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

