Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after buying an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

