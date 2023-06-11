Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

