Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,424 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $354.50 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $357.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.23 and its 200 day moving average is $315.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

