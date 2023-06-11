Linear Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $117.80 million and approximately $50.51 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

