Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Lipocine stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
