Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LYV opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

