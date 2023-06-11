London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £216,248.50 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($108.84), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($268,832.05).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand purchased 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($106.34) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($525,320.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.64), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,049,995.30).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($105.48), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($944,488.94).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($104.61), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($907,719.48).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.19) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,010,649.98).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand bought 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.92) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($597,011.44).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.30) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($899,390.48).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.69), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,218,179.26).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.53), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,167,606.86).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($105.89) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($573,937.84).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,650 ($107.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,270.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,789.30. The company has a market capitalization of £43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6,048.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

