L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.02

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and traded as low as $86.26. L’Oréal shares last traded at $86.36, with a volume of 151,555 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. AlphaValue raised L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.80.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

About L’Oréal

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.