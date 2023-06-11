Lumi Credits Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $3,086.62 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

