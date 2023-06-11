Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:M opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 309,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 102.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after buying an additional 1,253,610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

