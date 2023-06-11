Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.88 million and $640,063.05 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

