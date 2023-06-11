Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,646 shares of company stock worth $8,409,772 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 383,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,637. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $187.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

