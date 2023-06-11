Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,674,747 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 579.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.41% of Roku worth $79,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $101.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,445.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.