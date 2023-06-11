Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.54% of MGM Resorts International worth $69,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MGM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $2,734,281. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

