Marshall Wace LLP Buys 160,169 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 370.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.77% of Deckers Outdoor worth $81,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $488.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $504.52.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

