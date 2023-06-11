Marshall Wace LLP Has $106.14 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 808,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $106,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of ETSY opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

