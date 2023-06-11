Marshall Wace LLP Has $87.46 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4,134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805,220 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Coupang worth $87,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Coupang by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Coupang by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $16,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock worth $34,138,882. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

