Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.61% of Comerica worth $140,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $42.08 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

