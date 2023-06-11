Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 525,149 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,149 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.