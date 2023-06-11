Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 17,840 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

