Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

