Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $415.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

