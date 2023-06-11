Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,165,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $52.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $335.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

