Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

