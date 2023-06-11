Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,438,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 334,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,758,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,089,000 after buying an additional 1,196,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

VZ stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

