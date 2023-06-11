Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $395.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.47. The company has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

