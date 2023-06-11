Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,408 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Maverix Metals worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMX. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT:MMX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 62,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

